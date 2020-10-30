30 Oct 2020
In this sponsored podcast, brought to you in association with MSD Animal Health, makers of Bravecto, we speak to Richard Wall and Ian Wright about flea prevalence, and new data that offers vets fresh information about how to prevent it.
Richard Wall is professor of zoology at the University of Bristol, with his areas of research including veterinary entomology, parasitology and ecology.
Prof Wall’s research focuses on the ecology, behaviour and control of arthropod parasites and disease vectors of veterinary importance. He also has interests in pastureland ecology and the effects of insecticides on decomposition processes.
A key feature of his approach has been the use of fundamental ecological and epidemiological principles to inform practical control applications. Topics of interest include ticks and tick-borne disease, myiasis and mange, essential oils for ectoparasite control and impacts of climate change on ectoparasites.
Ian Wright is a practising veterinary surgeon and co-owner of the Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology, and in addition to being head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP UK and Ireland), is guideline director for ESCCAP Europe. He is also an editorial board member for the Companion animal and Vet CPD journals.
He has written widely on parasitology topics, and is a regular contributor to Vet Times. Check elsewhere on the channel for more from Ian Wright, including podcasts on exotic parasites on imported pets, cat and dog worming and flea control.
This Podcast brought to you in association with MSD Animal Health, makers of Bravecto®.
Bravecto® is the number one parasite product in the UK[1], with data showing both vets and owners prefer its 12 week duration[2,3].
This is backed up by the findings of a client satisfaction survey, in which 96% of Bravecto Cat users claim they prefer Bravecto and don’t want to go back to any monthly product[2].
The Big Flea Project research study found significantly different levels of flea infestation for pets treated with different (in-date) products. For both cats and dogs, flea infestation was significant highest in those treated with fipronil containing products, which can be bought over the counter, and lowest in pets treated with Bravecto, a vet prescribed treatment[4].