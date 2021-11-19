19 Nov 2021
Vet Times Extra: Gerry Polton on managing mast cell tumours
Paul Imrie talks to Gerry Polton, from North Downs Specialist Referrals, about some of the challenges and treatments of mast cell tumours.
Mast cell tumours are prevalent in dogs, particularly certain breeds, and are relatively easy to diagnose with the correct work up.
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Gerry Polton, from North Downs Specialist Referrals, discusses some of the challenges and treatments of mast cell tumours, including intratumoural injection STELFONTA®, from Virbac.
BIOGRAPHY
Gerry Polton, MA, VetMB, MSc(Clin Onc), DipECVIM-CA(Oncology), MRCVS, is a European veterinary specialist in oncology and an RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary oncology (small animals).
Graduating from the University of Cambridge Veterinary School in 1997, after which he initially worked in first opinion practice, Gerry entered specialist practice as a clinical oncologist in 2002.
He was awarded a Master of Sciences degree in clinical oncology by the Institute of Cancer Research at the University of Birmingham in 2003, having presented a thesis on the subject of canine anal sac tumours, a subject on which he is a renowned world expert.
He became a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and a European Veterinary Specialist in Oncology in 2010.
Gerry has published scientific literature and lectured across the world on a range of cancer subjects; he chairs and participates in a number of European oncology research projects and has a particular interest in collaborative clinical research. Gerry is clinical director of North Downs Specialist Referrals.
This podcast is sponsored by Virbac
Virbac is proud to bring you STELFONTA®, the latest ground-breaking intratumoural treatment for canine mast cell tumours.
STELFONTA® is a targeted intratumoural treatment that does not require long-term drug therapy or general anaesthesia. For both the pet and their owner, it’s a pathway to preserving a better quality of life, particularly since a single treatment is sufficient to destroy the tumour completely in 75% of observed cases.
You can learn more about STELFONTA® by contacting your local Virbac Territory Manager or visit vet-uk.virbac.com/stelfonta/homepage