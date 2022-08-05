5 Aug 2022
This podcast, brought to you by Vets4Pets, hears <em>Vet Times</em>’ Paul Imrie in conversation with Gudrun Ravetz and Dan Makin
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Paul Imrie speaks to Gudrun Ravetz, head of workplace engagement at Vets4Pets, and Dan Makin, joint venture partner at Vets4Pets Poole Holes Bay, to discuss the importance of workplace culture in veterinary practices.
Gudrun has recently been appointed in the newly created role of head of workplace engagement with Vets4Pets to help support colleagues and partners in the group’s practices. She has more than 20 years’ experience and has worked as a clinician in private practice and for charities, and is a former president of both the BVA and SPVS.
In addition to her clinical experience, she has worked in several veterinary-related roles in industry, management and as a consultant, as well as chairing the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces working group.
She will work closely with colleagues and partners across Vets4Pets and Companion Care practices to support the implementation of the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces code as it continues to be adopted across the estate.
The appointment follows Vets4Pets’ inaugural Project Listen report, which revealed an industry-wide need for increased support and recognition, and is part of an ongoing commitment to workplace engagement. Both the report and initiatives being implemented are discussed in this podcast.
Originally a northern boy, Dan moved to Poole in 2009 having qualified from the University of Glasgow in 2003, and since then has spent time working in mixed, equine, and small animal practice.
He lived in New Zealand for two years working in a large equine hospital before returning to the UK to take up full-time work as a small animal vet. In 2019, he completed the RCVS Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice in Small Animal Medicine. He has a real interest in medical conditions affecting cats and dogs with a special interest in hormonal disease and gastrointestinal conditions.
Dan has a keen interest in the veterinary profession and is passionate about creating a good workplace for my team to work in and helping the profession as a whole improve on this through my membership of several diversity and inclusion working groups.
In 2019 Dan was accredited by the RCVS as an Advanced Practitioner in Small Animal Medicine.
Dan is also senior vice-president of the British Veterinary Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender group.
This podcast is sponsored by Vets4Pets, one of the largest veterinary groups in the UK.
Vets4Pets, which is part of the Pets at Home Group, operates a national network of practices that are run by partners who enjoy clinical freedom and have the independence to run their own practice.
Each practice offers a comprehensive range of treatments for small animals. From vaccinations, neutering and general health care advice to specialised services such as intensive care medicine and surgical procedures.