11 Nov 2024
Vet Times Extra: How Antech innovates pet care, with James Barr
“Innovation for innovations’s sake is not very helpful, and so we want to try and focus our efforts on things that are going to solve problems for our veterinary ecosystem...”
Jimmy Barr
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, we discuss innovations in testing and diagnostics with Mars Science and Diagnostics’ chief medical officer James (Jimmy) Barr – including what Antech has planned in the future.
Find out more about Antech at stand G10 at London Vet Show or at antechdiagnostics.co.uk
JAMES BARR 𝗗𝗩𝗠, 𝗗𝗔𝗖𝗩𝗘𝗖𝗖
As chief medical officer (CMO) for Mars Petcare’s Science and Diagnostics division, James (Jimmy) Barr oversees the quality organisation and leads delivery of medical care for the global Antech veterinary diagnostics business. Additionally, he serves a key role in connecting science and diagnostics with the Mars Petcare ecosystem and the veterinary profession.
Most recently, Jimmy was Blue Pearl’s CMO, a position he held since 2018, growing the clinical affairs team and taking it to new levels of medical leadership and excellence. While there, he helped establish the Board of Chief Veterinary Medical Officers – an important collective of more than 60 top veterinary medical leaders from across the profession representing various industry segments. Jimmy currently chairs the Board of Chief Veterinary Medical Officers.
Jimmy holds undergraduate and veterinary degrees from Louisiana State University and completed his residency in emergency and critical care at Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston. Jimmy worked clinically at BluePearl starting in 2007 and served on the faculty at Texas A&M University before serving in BluePearl leadership.
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