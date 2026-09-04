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4 Sept 2026

Vet Times Extra: How speaking cat changes care: understanding lifestyle, behaviour, and well-being in the modern cat – with Séverine Tasker

Vet Times Extra: How speaking cat changes care: understanding lifestyle, behaviour, and well-being in the modern cat – with Séverine Tasker

As the leading global charity dedicated to feline welfare, iCatCare provides trusted, evidence-based support for veterinary professionals and cat owners. Vetoquinol UK, an animal health pharmaceutical company, shares iCatCare’s commitment to improving cat health and welfare through education and engagement.

Together, iCatCare and Vetoquinol UK will support feline health initiatives, promote best practice in cat care, and raise awareness of cats’ unique needs among veterinary teams and owners.

Séverine Tasker, global veterinary advisor for iCatCare, talks all things cat in this Vet Times Extra podcast.

SPONSORED: Podcast sponsored by Vetoquinol UK (Felpreva).

Global cat charity iCatCare runs courses including those to help us understand cats – listed on https://icatcare.org/courses

The Cat Friendly Veterinary Professional and Cat Friendly Veterinary Receptionist on-demand courses are particularly useful for vet teams to help them think ‘CAT’ and reduce stress for feline patients and caregivers.

General information

About the speaker

Séverine Tasker is an RCVS recognised specialist in feline medicine and EBVS European veterinary specialist in small animal internal medicine.

After graduation from the University of Bristol veterinary school, Séverine spent time in practice before taking an iCatCare residency in feline medicine at Edinburgh’s vet school. She then returned to Bristol and completed a PhD in feline haemoplasmosis before undertaking an academic career, becoming professor in feline medicine in 2016.

In 2018, she became a medical leader for a group of veterinary clinics in the UK and Ireland, developing a medical strategy incorporating quality improvement, education and clinical research.

In 2025 she joined the charity iCatCare where she is global veterinary advisor, helping to advance feline veterinary science internationally.

 

Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/