5 Dec 2025
For this Vet Times Extra podcast, Paul Imrie is joined by RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal practice Richard Sanderson and professional services vet for IDEXX Carole MacColl to discuss faecal antigen testing.
Parasites pose a serious threat to pets and people. But prevention alone may not be 100% effective.
Updated industry guidelines now recommend intestinal parasite testing at least once a year, regardless of deworming.
Combine your preventives with Faecal Dx antigen testing, and parasites don’t stand a chance.
Faecal Dx antigen testing offers early, accurate detection of the most common intestinal parasites, even in well cats and dogs. Learn more at idexx.co.uk/faecaldx
The views and opinions in this recorded conversation expressed by the guest interviewee are the guest interviewee’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of IDEXX.
Richard Sanderson, BVSc, CertAVP(SAP), MRCVS, is an RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal practice and director of Peninsula Vet Referrals.
He graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2009. An advocate for independent veterinary practice, he founded Sanderson Vet in 2016. This started as a mobile vet and has developed into a 24-hour first opinion clinic.
Already accepting a wide range of referrals, he formalised their referral services and opened Peninsula Vet Referrals, which focuses on offering “Affordable experience and accessible expertise”, aiming to make referrals more affordable and easier to access.
Carole MacColl BVMS, PGCert, VetEd FHEA, MRCVS graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2011, and gained experience in first opinion practice before undertaking a rotating internship with a focus on emergency and critical care.
She spent time as an ECC clinician in referral hospitals throughout Australia and the UK, before a role as a senior veterinarian in the RVC’s first opinion teaching hospital.
Carole joined IDEXX as a professional services veterinarian covering the south of the UK in 2021.