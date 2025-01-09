9 Jan 2025
Vet Times Extra: JAK inhibitors and veterinary dermatology, with Darren Berger
Allergic dermatitis is one of the most challenging chronic conditions we face in practice. Not just clinically, but because owners expect their dogs to return to “normal.”
In this podcast with Darren Berger, US board certified dermatologist and Elanco’s head of allergy and dermatology, we’ll look at the science behind Zenrelia, the new JAK inhibitor helping dogs get back to normal, and how it’s changing how we manage itchy dogs and their owners.
Dr Berger is a American board-certified veterinary dermatologist with extensive experience in clinical practice, research and education.
He is an accomplished speaker and an author and editor, having written many journal articles and his own textbook. He has special interests in clinical pharmacology and the management of allergic skin diseases and prior to joining Elanco Animal Health, he was a tenured professor at Iowa State University.
Dr Berger resides in Iowa with his family, but you will often find him sharing his passion for dermatology through speaking events around the country and internationally.
SPONSORED
This podcast is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health, the company behind Zenrelia.
Zenrelia™ film coated tablets contain ilunocitinib. Legal category POM-V in UK, POM in IE.
For further information call Elanco Animal Health on +44(0)1256 353131 or write to: Elanco UK AH Limited, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA, United Kingdom.
For further information, consult the product SPC. Zenrelia, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. ©2025 Elanco or its affiliates Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber prior to use. Prescription decisions are for the person issuing the prescription alone.
Use medicines responsibly www.noah.co.uk/responsible or www.apha.ie
References
Forster S et al (2025). Comparative efficacy and safety of ilunocitinib and oclacitinib for the control of pruritus and associated skin lesions in dogs with atopic dermatitis, Vet Dermatol 36(2): 165-176.
Olivry T, Bensignor E, Favrot C et al (2018). Development of a core outcome set for therapeutic clinical trials enrolling dogs with atopic dermatitis (COSCAD’18), BMC Vet Res 14(1): 238.
Links
MyElanco: Zenrelia | New once-daily treatment for itchy dogs
Zenrelia SPC information can be found on MyElanco using the link above or on the VMD Product Information Database: Product Information Database – Home