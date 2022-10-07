7 Oct 2022
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Paul Imrie speaks to US veterinarian Jeffrey Powers about the use of cannabidiol (CBD) therapy in veterinary medicine.
Jeffrey Powers DVM
Experienced veterinarian Jeffrey Powers discusses the use of cannabidiol (CBD) therapy in veterinary medicine.
This podcast aims to debunk some of the myths and misconceptions behind the use of CBD with pets and explore the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and how it works.
With helpful advice and guidance around safety, efficacy and dosing administration, this is episode of the Vet Times podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in CBD therapy.
Dr Powers earned his veterinary degree with Honours from Michigan State University in 1980, then began his clinical practice working predominantly in dairy and equine practice.
He founded South Sanilac Veterinary Hospital in 1983 and has practised in both large and small animal practices ever since.
He is currently the owner of Veterinary Clinics North, which has two branches in Michigan. Dr Powers was president of the Michigan Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA) in 1997 and has served on numerous MVMA and American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) committees and councils.
Dr Powers recently chaired the AVMA’s Council on Biologic and Therapeutic Agents, and helped form the AVMA’s Veterinary Cannabis Academy.
In addition, he provides veterinary services to the carriage horses and small animals on Mackinac Island, which sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. He also serves as a board member of the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association.
This podcast is brought to you by Pets Choice, supplier of VetLeaf CBD Solutions.
As one of the UK’s leading pet product suppliers, Pets Choice have recently established a veterinary division, partnering with Avida Global to develop a range of CBD oral dosage formats prescribable under the cascade.
To request more information or to discuss your veterinary clinic’s requirements email [email protected].