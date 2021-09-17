17 Sept 2021
Dr Johnny Li, an expert in nutrigenomics and Senior Principal Scientist at Nestlé Purina PetCare, explains how recent research has expanded the ways in which we can use nutrition to support cardiac health.
Dr Johnny Li
This session explores exciting new scientific advances in cardiac nutrition.
In 2015, Dr Li and his team published a cutting-edge metabolomics study that identified key metabolic changes in canine myxomatous mitral valve disease. Subsequently, the team conducted clinical research to explore how dietary intervention can address those metabolic changes.
In this podcast, Dr Li will share the insights from his research and explain how vets can use diet as an important tool to help support dogs with cardiac conditions.
Dr Li is a senior principal scientist at Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. His research utilises multi-omics approaches to identify nutrition solutions and biomarker signatures in pets with unmet health needs.
He earned his Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Xiamen University in China, a Master’s degree in computer science from Columbia University in New York City, and a PhD in molecular biology and genetics from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied molecular signalling and cellular communications.
Dr Li joined Nestlé Purina after completing a postdoctoral fellowship at the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D. He has published peer-reviewed studies on canine heart health and gut microbiome in journals including Journal of the American Heart Association, BMC Veterinary Research, OMICS, mSystems, Microbiome, and mBio.
He is a member of the scientific organising committee for the International Conference in Canine and Feline Genetics and Genomics.
For more information on the science of cardiac nutrition, visit https://www.purinainstitute.com/science-of-nutrition/transforming-heart-health/cardiac-conditions