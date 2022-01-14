14 Jan 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in many ways, and one of the effects we have seen is the impact on the human-animal bond.
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Jon Bowen, behaviour consultant at the RVC, discusses the behavioural problems seen during the pandemic and the impact these have had on owners, as well as vets and vet nurses.
Dr Bowen also talks about the importance of canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) vaccination when our canine patients are returning to socialising again, and how we can make these veterinary visits less stressful for the dogs, their owners and the veterinary team.
Jon Bowen graduated from the RVC in 1992 and spent several years in general practice. He is behaviour consultant at the RVC’s Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, and sees referral cases from all over south-east England.
He is currently newsletter editor for the Companion Animal Behaviour Therapy Study Group, and has coauthored a text book of behavioural medicine.
This podcast is sponsored by Zoetis, makers of Versican Plus BB Oral, the UK’s first oral companion animal vaccine. Versican Plus BB Oral provides robust Bordetella protection with easy oral delivery.
Speak to your Zoetis Account manager to learn more about Versican Plus BB Oral.