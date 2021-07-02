2 Jul 2021
Dermatology expert Kathryn Cuddy explains how otitis externa can affect the behaviour of a dog, making it difficult and even dangerous for owners to treat themselves at home.
Kathryn Cuddy, RCVS advanced practitioner in veterinary dermatology.
This podcast has been brought to you by Neptra – the only single-dose, vet-administered treatment available for acute otitis externa in dogs. Launched in 2020, Neptra is available to vets in the UK and is the number one selling treatment for acute otitis externa in the US, under the name Claro.
In this episode, we speak to Kathryn Cuddy, an RCVS advanced practitioner in veterinary dermatology, on the subject of otitis externa, and particularly how it can affect the behaviour of a dog, making it difficult and even dangerous for owners to treat themselves at home.
If you see otitis cases regularly in practice, there may be many owners thanking you tuning in.
Kathryn Cuddy, MVB, CertAVP(VD), MRCVS, graduated from University College Dublin in 2011. She spent four years working in small animal practice in the UK before returning home to Ireland in 2015.
Kathryn has always had a special interest in veterinary dermatology, and began further study in dermatology with the University of Liverpool in 2013. In 2016, she achieved her certificate in advanced veterinary practice in veterinary dermatology from the RCVS. Kathryn is an active member of the European Society of Veterinary Dermatology and the British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group.
In 2016, Kathryn established Skinvet Ireland, a dedicated dermatology referral clinic for pets in Ireland, based in Midleton, County Cork.
Neptra ear solution for dogs is a first-line innovation from Elanco Animal Health – providing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial activity for everyday otitis externa cases with just one dose. The product is available for UK veterinarians to prescribe for their first-line, first-time otitis externa (OE) cases. It provides lasting efficacy, showing continuous clinical improvement until day 28 with just one dose.
Neptra’s unique combination of three active ingredients is proven effective against mixed infections of susceptible strains of bacterial (Staphylococcus pseudintermedius) and fungal (Malassezia pachydermatis) pathogens associated with 70%-80% of acute canine OE cases. A single, 1ml dose in each affected ear treats dogs of all sizes and breeds.
Avoiding the need for home treatments, Neptra brings vets full control over treatment compliance and eliminates the uncertainty and stress of daily client administration. That is a relief for everyone!
To enquire about stocking Neptra, contact your local Elanco territory business manager.
Use Medicines Responsibly.
www.myelanco.co.uk/brand/neptra
1. Oliveira LC et al (2008). Can Vet J 49(8): 785–788.
Use Medicines Responsibly (www.noah.co.uk/responsible)
Neptra contains 16.7 mg florfenicol, 16.7 mg terbinafine hydrochloride equivalent to terbinafine base: 14.9 mg, and 2.2 mg mometasone furoate POM-V
For further information call Elanco Animal Health on +44(0)1256 353131 or write to: Elanco UK AH Limited, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA, United Kingdom.
For further information, consult the product SPC. Neptra, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. PM-UK-21-0298. Date of preparation: 03/21