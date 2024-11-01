1 Nov 2024
“It’s not a particularly techie kind of offering; it’s a common sense thing, but it just gives you a bit of structure without being too prescriptive, and just means that we can all look at things together and agree actions.”
Becca Cavill and George Giles.
George Giles and Becca Cavill join us to discuss innovations, AI and how technology and management tools are helping vets and farmers work together for livestock health, welfare and productivity.
Becca graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003 and spent 18 years in clinical farm practice before becoming ruminant veterinary advisor for the south of the UK at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in 2021.
George is a director of Giles and Parsons Farm Vets, a dairy-focused vet practice in Cornwall. His main areas of interest are change management and communication strategies to improve herd health and production.
Working with a variety of dairy systems from extensive block calving herds to high yielding indoor systems, he actively seeks to challenge and motivate dairy farmers into making the most of their chosen system.
Optimax is an adaptable framework based on lean management principles to support farm vets in helping clients streamline processes, reduce waste while optimising calf health, and improve job satisfaction and farm productivity.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working with vets to introduce the process with practical on-farm meetings.