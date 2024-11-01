1 Nov 2024

Vet Times Extra: Lean management and the Optimax system, with George Giles and Becca Cavill

“It’s not a particularly techie kind of offering; it’s a common sense thing, but it just gives you a bit of structure without being too prescriptive, and just means that we can all look at things together and agree actions.”

Becca Cavill, George Giles Job Title Share

Becca Cavill and George Giles.