Dr Sparkes has become a well-known figure in the UK for his work on feline medicine. He is a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM), former veterinary Director of International Cat Care and its veterinary division, the International Society of Feline Medicine; as well as the founding and current co-editor of the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery – the official journal of the ISFM and the AAFP.