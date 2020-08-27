27 Aug 2020
In this podcast, sponsored by Purina Petcare, we’re joined by Andy Sparkes to talk about the important welfare issues around feline relinquishment, particularly as a result of the owner’s allergy to their cat.
Andy Sparkes.
Dr Sparkes has become a well-known figure in the UK for his work on feline medicine. He is a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM), former veterinary Director of International Cat Care and its veterinary division, the International Society of Feline Medicine; as well as the founding and current co-editor of the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery – the official journal of the ISFM and the AAFP.
Dr Sparkes has a keen interest in all aspects of feline health and welfare, and in this podcast describes common causes of feline relinquishment, focusing more closely on the impact of allergies on the cat-owner bond.