16 Oct 2020
This podcast addresses the obstacles veterinary professionals can face in having conversations about pet nutrition with their clients.
Libby Sheridan
We’re talking to Libby Sheridan about the widening impact of pet nutrition, with new products like ProPlan LiveClear helping to preserve the human companion animal bond.
In this, the third in a series, she will also address ways to implement nutritional assessment into routine consults, using “light touch” risk assessment-based techniques.
The veterinary profession is a respected source of pet care information but with so much unreliable or even harmful information online, it is important we have systems in place to take back the conversation.
For more information on the science of nutrition visit www.purinainstitute.com
Libby Sheridan graduated from University College Dublin’s School of Veterinary Medicine and after 10 years working in mixed and small animal practice, she entered industry working in pet nutrition.
She then set up and ran her own company, Mojo Consultancy, specialising in technical communications, PR and project management, before joining Purina Petcare in 2018 as technical affairs manager for the UK and Ireland.
Libby has built on her direct practice experience of client relationships with the development of professional and client support programmes, technical training programmes and roles in managing customer and consumer support teams, alongside regular contributions to veterinary and consumer publications on nutrition and client care topics.