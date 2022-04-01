1 Apr 2022
This thought-provoking podcast explores the owner perspective on canine osteoarthritis management, helping vets achieve greater understanding of their dog owning clients and appreciate how this can improve patient care.
Hannah Capon and Gwen Covey-Crump analyse the importance of not only achieving compliance, but also adherence and concordance (plus what those terms actually mean!).
They also discuss new approaches and products that can positively impact the success of a canine OA care plan, including the first and only weekly oral NSAID, Daxocox®.
Hannah is the founder/director of Canine Arthritis Management (CAM). A small animal vet who has worked in a wide range of first opinion practices around the UK, she has faced challenges of sole charge, large team practices, hospital, emergency and night work. She is also a registered Galen myotherapist.
Gwen is lead clinical specialist of the Small Animal Rehabilitation and Pain Management Service at Langford Vets.
After graduating in 2001 she spent three years in small animal practice before commencing a residency in Veterinary Anaesthesia at the University of Bristol, after which she spent a year in clinical anaesthesia practice at the Queen’s Veterinary Hospital, University of Cambridge.
Gwen returned to Bristol in 2009 as the team lead Clinical Anaesthetist for Langford Veterinary Services and obtained the European Diploma in Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia in 2012.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by Daxocox, the first and only weekly oral NSAID. Daxocox not only achieves significant improvement of clinical signs associated with the pain of osteoarthritis in dogs, but also helps reduce the risk of breakthrough pain.
Did you know? 88% of owners of dogs with osteoarthritis said that weekly NSAID dosing would be:
For more information, visit www.daxocox.co.uk
𝖣𝖺𝗑𝗈𝖼𝗈𝗑®𝟣𝟧𝗆𝗀, 𝟥𝟢𝗆𝗀, 𝟦𝟧𝗆𝗀, 𝟩𝟢𝗆𝗀 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝟣𝟢𝟢𝗆𝗀 𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗄𝗅𝗒 𝗍𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾𝗍𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖽𝗈𝗀𝗌. 𝖠𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗌𝗎𝖻𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾: 𝖤𝗇𝖿𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗈𝗑𝗂𝖻. 𝖴𝖪 𝖯𝖮𝖬-𝖵, 𝟣𝟧𝗆𝗀 𝖵𝗆𝟥𝟤𝟩𝟦𝟤/𝟧𝟢𝟢𝟣 𝖤𝖴/𝟤/𝟤𝟣/𝟤𝟩𝟢/𝟢𝟢𝟣-𝟢𝟢𝟩, 𝟥𝟢𝗆𝗀 𝖵𝗆 𝟥𝟤𝟩𝟦𝟤/𝟧𝟢𝟢𝟤 𝖤𝖴/𝟤/𝟤𝟣/𝟤𝟩𝟢/𝟢𝟢𝟪-𝟢𝟣𝟦, 𝟦𝟧𝗆𝗀 𝖵𝗆 𝟥𝟤𝟩𝟦𝟤/𝟧𝟢𝟢𝟥 𝖤𝖴/𝟤/𝟤𝟣/𝟤𝟩𝟢/𝟢𝟣𝟧-𝟢𝟤𝟣, 𝟩𝟢𝗆𝗀 𝖵𝗆 𝟥𝟤𝟩𝟦𝟤/𝟧𝟢𝟢𝟦 𝖤𝖴/𝟤/𝟤𝟣/𝟤𝟩𝟢/𝟢𝟤𝟤-𝟢𝟤𝟪, 𝟣𝟢𝟢𝗆𝗀 𝖵𝗆 𝟥𝟤𝟩𝟦𝟤/𝟧𝟢𝟢𝟧 𝖤𝖴/𝟤/𝟤𝟣/𝟤𝟩𝟢/𝟢𝟤𝟫-𝟢𝟥𝟧. 𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗎𝗌𝖾: 𝖥𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗉𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗂𝗇𝖿𝗅𝖺𝗆𝗆𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗈𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗈𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗌 (𝗈𝗋 𝖽𝖾𝗀𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗃𝗈𝗂𝗇𝗍 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾) 𝗂𝗇 𝖽𝗈𝗀𝗌. 𝖥𝗎𝗋𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗂𝗇𝖿𝗈𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝖻𝖾 𝖿𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖲𝖯𝖢, 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖽𝖺𝗍𝖺𝗌𝗁𝖾𝖾𝗍 𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝖺𝖼𝗄 𝗅𝖾𝖺𝖿𝗅𝖾𝗍. 𝖴𝖲𝖤 𝖬𝖤𝖣𝖨𝖢𝖨𝖭𝖤𝖲 𝖱𝖤𝖲𝖯𝖮𝖭𝖲𝖨𝖡𝖫𝖸. 𝖣𝖺𝗑𝗈𝖼𝗈𝗑® 𝗂𝗌 𝖺𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗋𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄 𝗈𝖿 𝖠𝗇𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗅𝖼𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝖦𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗉 𝖯𝗅𝖼.