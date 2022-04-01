Hannah Capon and Gwen Covey-Crump analyse the importance of not only achieving compliance, but also adherence and concordance (plus what those terms actually mean!).

They also discuss new approaches and products that can positively impact the success of a canine OA care plan, including the first and only weekly oral NSAID, Daxocox®.

Hannah Capon, MA, VetMB, MRCVS Hannah is the founder/director of Canine Arthritis Management (CAM). A small animal vet who has worked in a wide range of first opinion practices around the UK, she has faced challenges of sole charge, large team practices, hospital, emergency and night work. She is also a registered Galen myotherapist.

Gwen Covey-Crump, BVetMed, CertVA, Dip.ECVAA, MRCVS Gwen is lead clinical specialist of the Small Animal Rehabilitation and Pain Management Service at Langford Vets.

After graduating in 2001 she spent three years in small animal practice before commencing a residency in Veterinary Anaesthesia at the University of Bristol, after which she spent a year in clinical anaesthesia practice at the Queen’s Veterinary Hospital, University of Cambridge.

Gwen returned to Bristol in 2009 as the team lead Clinical Anaesthetist for Langford Veterinary Services and obtained the European Diploma in Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia in 2012.

SPONSORED

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Daxocox, the first and only weekly oral NSAID. Daxocox not only achieves significant improvement of clinical signs associated with the pain of osteoarthritis in dogs, but also helps reduce the risk of breakthrough pain.