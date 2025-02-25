25 Feb 2025
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Stephanie Armstrong, regional president at Zoetis, explores the mental health landscape in today’s veterinary profession, including the challenges and possible counteractions.
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals.
After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers.
The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in more than 100 countries.
Stephanie Armstrong is regional president at Zoetis, part of the Zoetis senior leadership team, where she oversees operations and growth across her team.
A trained veterinarian and successful business leader, Stephanie encompasses a rare combination of frontline veterinary experience and strategic acumen in the animal pharmaceutical industry, making her uniquely positioned to drive innovation and impact across the animal health sector.
An advocate for positive change with a one health approach, Stephanie is also deeply committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of veterinarians, recognising the unique challenges they face. Stephanie is headstrong in her commitment to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in the industry, as it is a topic she is particularly passionate about, often talking about this global issue from a thought leadership perspective.
Stephanie is dedicated to advancing the veterinary profession by elevating the voices of industry talent, advocating for vets, and shining a light on the critical challenges faced by both vets and livestock farmers today.
As a member of the council at the RVC, Stephanie plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of veterinary education and advancing initiatives that bridge the academic and practical applications of animal care.