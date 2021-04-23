23 Apr 2021
This Vet Times Extra Podcast is with Michael Unsworth, veterinary affairs manager UK and Ireland for Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Michael Unsworth, veterinary affairs manager UK and Ireland for Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
With an increase in popularity of breeds that are prone to allergic skin disease, such as the French bulldog and Labrador retriever, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more of these tricky cases over the coming months to years.
Diagnosis isn’t always easy, taking time, care, compliance and excellent communication.
Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete makes choosing a therapeutic diet easy early on in the diagnostic process by helping to manage up to 99.6% of canine skin disease.
Visit www.hillsvet.co.uk/pet-solutions/derm to find out more about this new and unique diet.
Michael Unsworth is a small animal vet with 12 years of experience in practice and 5 years within veterinary industry.
Clinical roles in the UK and Australia have included working at the first opinion teaching hospital at the RVC, and leading a team in a large and small animal group based on the south coast.
Michael’s passion revolves around all things veterinary, especially teaching and nutrition. His current role leading the veterinary team at Hill’s Pet Nutrition is focused around how to best support, educate and enthuse vets and nurses in all areas of pet nutrition, to enable them to incorporate nutrition and optimise the management of all their patients.