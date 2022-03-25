Vet Times Extra: Nicola Lakeman on canine castration and behaviour

Virbac is proud to bring you Suprelorin, a sustained release implant containing deslorelin (a GnRH super agonist) which is licensed for use in healthy, sexually mature dogs that have not been neutered to make them temporarily infertile. The implant is inserted subcutaneously, under the loose skin on the back between the lower neck and the lumbar area. Conveniently, implantation is a quick procedure and does not require anaesthesia or hospitalisation.