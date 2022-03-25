25 Mar 2022
Vet Times Extra: Nicola Lakeman on canine castration and behaviour
Puppy behaviour has always been important, but with so many more dogs in ownership since the pandemic, more clients will be in need of advice.
RVN Nicola Lakeman
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, RVN Nicola Lakeman discusses pet behaviour, including nursing consults, best times to discuss it and neutering and castration issues.
Nicola Lakeman
Nicola Lakeman has recently completed a master’s degree in advanced veterinary nursing with the University of Glasgow.
She has expertise in the fields of nutrition and nursing clinics, and was the first VN in the UK to gain the veterinary technician speciality in nutrition.
Nicola has written for many publications and texts, and is author of The Consulting Veterinary Nurse.
SPONSORED
This podcast is sponsored by Virbac.
Virbac is proud to bring you Suprelorin, a sustained release implant containing deslorelin (a GnRH super agonist) which is licensed for use in healthy, sexually mature dogs that have not been neutered to make them temporarily infertile. The implant is inserted subcutaneously, under the loose skin on the back between the lower neck and the lumbar area. Conveniently, implantation is a quick procedure and does not require anaesthesia or hospitalisation.
Suprelorin is available in two presentations, a 4.7mg implant which lasts for at least 6 months and a 9.4mg implant which lasts for at least 12 months in dogs.
You can learn more about Suprelorin by contacting your local Virbac territory manager or visit vet-uk.virbac.com/home/products/dogs/reproduction/suprelorin.html