26 Jul 2024
“There has been quita a lot of research into the effects of non-steroidals in recent years… so, as vets and farmers have become more aware of the impact of non-steroidals, I think that’s helped to drive more use as well.”
Kath Aplin and Ginny Sherwin spoke to Paul Imrie.
In this sponsored Vet Times Extra podcast, Ginny Sherwin and Kath Aplin join us to discuss NSAID use and pain relief in calves.
For more than 20 years Metacam has been at the forefront of cattle well-being. The proven and trusted anti-inflammatory pain relief provided by Metacam supports farmers and veterinarians in their efforts to maintain well-being across many indications.
Contact your local Boehringer Ingelheim ruminant specialist or [email protected] for further advice and resources.
Ginny qualified from the University of Cambridge in 2011 and completed a farm animal internship before going into private practice.
In 2014 she undertook a residency, then a PhD, at the University of Nottingham, becoming a European specialist in 2017.
She is currently a clinical assistant professor at the University of Nottingham, focusing on herd health, especially youngstock management.
Kath is a veterinary advisor with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, providing technical support for Boehringer’s ruminant range of medicines.
Before joining Boehringer, Kath spent 20 years as a farm vet in Somerset, New Zealand and Cumbria. Kath has a particular interest in knowledge exchange and improving health and well-being in agriculture and recently gained an MSc in sustainable food and agriculture policy.