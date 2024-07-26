26 Jul 2024

Vet Times Extra: NSAID use in young calves, with Ginny Sherwin and Kath Aplin

“There has been quita a lot of research into the effects of non-steroidals in recent years… so, as vets and farmers have become more aware of the impact of non-steroidals, I think that’s helped to drive more use as well.”

Ginny Sherwin, Kath Aplin Job Title Share

Kath Aplin and Ginny Sherwin spoke to Paul Imrie.