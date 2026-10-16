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16 October 2026
Vet Times Extra: Parasite risk assessment tools, with Ian Wright
In this Vet Times podcast, we speak to Ian Wright about the growing emphasis on risk-based prescribing and how parasite risk-assessment tools can support vets and pet owners.
Ian’s expertise in this area is second to none – he is a practising vet, has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is chair of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
SPONSORED
The podcast is proudly sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, who are committed to helping practices shift towards more tailored risk-based parasite control at an everyday level, through education and practical support, and their free online parasite risk checker for cats and dogs, Parassess.
With growing focus around responsible parasite control, it’s important to make tailored, evidence-based prescribing decisions. A lifestyle-based parasite risk assessment can help you confidently match the right parasiticide, at the right frequency, to the right pet.
Parassess is a free, online parasite risk checker tool that help owners understand their pet’s individual risk. Based on ESCCAP guidelines, it collects key lifestyle and behaviour information in just a few minutes and generates a personalised report for owners to discuss with their vet.
With 65,536 possible risk profiles, you can be confident the outcome is personal to the pet.
Discover Parassess for dogs and cats here: www.parassess.co.uk
Visit WHAT’S THE RISK? Hub for more information about risk-based prescribing for parasiticides, and to learn more about Parassess: https://www.whatstherisk.co.uk
For support determining parasite treatment frequency, visit the ESCCAP website to see their parasite control guidelines: Guidelines | ESCCAP
Ian Wright BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire. He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is chairman and director of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), as well as guidelines director for ESCCAP Europe.