7 May 2025
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, we’re delving into the pivotal role that research plays in building our understanding of the human-animal bond. Dr Tammie King, senior research manager, and Dr Vanessa Ashall, human-animal interaction technical leader, are both experts from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute.
The Waltham Petcare Science Institute is Mars Petcare’s science centre, where their mission is to improve the lives of pets through science, in support of their purpose of creating a better world for pets.
Researchers at Waltham have recently launched the Pets and Wellbeing Study programme, known as PAWS. Working in collaboration with leading global academic institutions and experts, the multi-study PAWS programme will explore the relationships between pets and people and the role pets play in well-being across multiple geographies and demographics.
Engaging more than 35,000 pet owners across more than 20 countries, this ambitious research programme aims to deepen our understanding of the mutual benefits of the human-animal bond through robust scientific data.
Dr Tammie King is a member of the research leadership team at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute.
Her passion lies in improving dog and cat health through evidence-based knowledge. In fact, Dr King holds a PhD in anthrozoology – the study of human-animal interactions – and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in animal behaviour.
Vanessa Ashall is technical lead for the PAWS research programme and is central to defining the research strategy. It’s Vanessa who holds responsibility for ensuring the portfolio of projects truly demonstrate Waltham’s commitment to robust, innovative and impactful research into the human-animal bond.
Vanessa is a European veterinary specialist in animal welfare science, ethics and law, a bioethicist, a social scientist and a cross disciplinary HAI researcher.