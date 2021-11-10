10 Nov 2021
Vet Times Extra: Sean Wensley talks five years of the BVA’s animal welfare strategy
Sean Wensley discusses the success of the BVA animal welfare strategy and considers how it may develop further over the next five years.
Sean Wensley.
BVA Congress, which takes place at the London Vet Show (11 to 12 November 2021), will mark five years of the association’s efforts to create a better world for animals through its animal welfare strategy.
Sean Wensley was BVA president when the first strategy was launched in 2016 – and ahead of his lecture at congress, he joined a special episode of the Vet Times Podcast to discuss its success and consider how it may develop further over the next five years.
BIOGRAPHY
Sean Wensley BVSc, MSc, FRCVS, is senior veterinary surgeon (communication and education) at PDSA. He chairs the Animal Welfare Working Group of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE), was president of the BVA from 2015-16 and is a Fellow of the RCVS. He is also an honorary lecturer in animal welfare at the University of Nottingham, a member of the Companion Animal Welfare Council, and a committee member of the Animal Welfare Science, Ethics and Law Veterinary Association.
Sean has assisted with animal welfare and conservation projects in East Africa, China, India, continental and Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean. He holds a master’s degree in applied animal behaviour and animal welfare.
In, 2017 Sean received the inaugural World Veterinary Association Global Animal Welfare Award for Europe.