Vet Times Extra: Sean Wensley talks five years of the BVA’s animal welfare strategy

BIOGRAPHY

Sean Wensley BVSc, MSc, FRCVS, is senior veterinary surgeon (communication and education) at PDSA. He chairs the Animal Welfare Working Group of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE), was president of the BVA from 2015-16 and is a Fellow of the RCVS. He is also an honorary lecturer in animal welfare at the University of Nottingham, a member of the Companion Animal Welfare Council, and a committee member of the Animal Welfare Science, Ethics and Law Veterinary Association.