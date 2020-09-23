23 Sept 2020
Join us as we talk with Dr Sue Paterson, senior-vice president of the European Society of Veterinary Dermatology and former BSAVA president, to discuss how lockdown may have created an opportunity for vets to re-evaluate treatment for this common and frustrating condition.
Do you regularly see OE cases? Yes? Well this is a podcast for you.
This podcast has been brought to you by Neptra – a single dose, vet-administered treatment available for acute otitis externa in dogs, produced by Elanco UK. Neptra is available to vets in the UK after becoming the number one selling treatment for acute otitis externa in the US under the name Claro.
To enquire about stocking Neptra, contact your local Elanco veterinary business manager.
PM-UK-21-0835