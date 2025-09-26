26 Sept 2025
In today’s episode, sponsored by Droncit, from global animal health company Vetoquinol, we uncover a hidden but significant issue: tapeworm infections in pets and the serious consequences they can have for farmers.
While often overlooked, untreated tapeworms in pets can contribute to the spread of disease to livestock, threatening farm productivity and livelihoods.
Many commonly used ‘all-in-one’ parasite treatments don’t target tapeworms, which is why Droncit is calling on small animal vets to take the lead by raising awareness during consults and helping pet owners protect both their pets and the rural communities that depend on healthy livestock.
Join us as we hear how farmers are impacted by tapeworm infections in pets and how small animal vet professionals can be a vital link in safeguarding farms from this often overlooked threat.
Cat Henstridge BVSc MRCVS is a graduate of the University of Bristol’s vet school and has worked ever since in first opinion small animal practice.
She has recently opened her own clinic with her husband and is enjoying the challenge. Her interests have always been in client communication and collaboration and she loves being able to work as a team with owners to help their pets get better. In addition to her real-life vetting, she also has a significant online presence as ‘Cat The Vet’, where she shares this passion, and many others, with her audience.
Hannah Jackson main two passions in life are animals and adventure. In 2019 adventure loving Hannah completed the selection process for SAS-Who-Dares Wins. Surviving in arctic conditions in the Chilean Andes, Hannah was the first intake which included female recruits and was one of only two females to complete the course. She thrives on the extreme challenges and the ability to test both her physical and mental resilience and strength.
As a farmer, Hannah’s love of wildlife has seen her complete a number of projects including contributing to a Killer Whale research project for Orca Lab, where she lived for weeks on a cliff in British Columbia in a tent with no running water or electricity whilst observing the impact of tourism on whale’s behaviour.
Hannah has appeared on Emma and AJ Get to Work, Countryfile, Country Showdown, Inside Out along with various other shows across the channels.