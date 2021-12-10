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10 Dec 2021

Vet Times Extra: talking telemedicine triage with Dave Leicester from Vets Now

In the first of our second series on telehealth we delve further into the subject, starting with a look at how telemedicine providers can support vets in practice by helping to triage their caseloads.

Dave Leicester, James Westgate

Job Title
Vet Times Extra: talking telemedicine triage with Dave Leicester from Vets Now

Today, we’re talking telehealth – specifically, the importance of telemedicine triage in today’s veterinary world. We’re also going to be talking a little bit about the changing face of the consumer.

To help us do that, Vet Times editor James Westgate is joined by IVC Evidensia’s interim head of telemedicine, and head of telehealth at Vets Now, Dave Leicester.

BIOGRAPHY

David Leicester BVetMed PGCertSAECC MRCVS graduated from the RVC in 1997, and has spent his career working in small animal practice. His primary professional interest is in emergency and critical care and he has been working exclusively in that field since 2004, holding multiple and varied positions within Vets Now.

David’s current role sees him managing the telemedicine service for Vets Now and, as interim head of telemedicine for IVC Evidensia, working within a multidisciplinary team to develop the strategy for telehealth throughout the group.

David holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care.