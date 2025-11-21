21 Nov 2025
Vet Times Extra: Talking wellness testing, with Rory Cowlam
Despite growing interest in preventive care, many veterinary teams face a tough reality: wellness testing isn’t always viable, and the data linking it to better patient outcomes is still emerging.
Yet the logic remains compelling – earlier detection should mean earlier intervention – but should wellness testing become the norm in general practice?
This episode explores the clinical value and operational realities when it comes to replacing the “wait and see” with “track and find out”.
SPONSORED
This podcast is sponsored by Zoetis, makers of the vetscan range of AI-powered diagnostic analysers, which includes the vetscan Imagyst, vetscan Opticell and vetscan VS2.
For more information on the full range, speak to your Zoetis account manager to learn more or visit the website.
Rory Cowlam BVetMed, PgCert, MRCVS, is a graduate of the RVC with more than a decade’s worth of experience in companion animal veterinary care.
He is a certificate holder in small animal surgery and has a particular interest in preventative care.
Rory works as clinical director of Pickles Vets in Fulham London and, as well as being known for his TV work with Pets Factor and more recently Blue Peter, he also serves as a charity ambassador for the RSPCA and StreetVet.