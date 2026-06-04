4 Jun 2026
Vet Times Extra: Ten years of compulsory UK dog microchipping – with Steve Leonard and Fiona Cooke
Sponsored by Identi
Ten years on from the introduction of compulsory dog microchipping in the UK – how much has really changed for pets, vets, charities and owners?
As one of the UK’s leading pet microchip providers, Identichip brings together leading veterinarian Steve Leonard and Fiona Cooke, associate director of policy and impact at Woodgreen Pets Charity, for this Vet Times podcast. Together, they explore the impact of the legislation, ongoing challenges, registration compliance, success stories from practice and charity work and the importance of keeping details up to date.
SPONSORED
This Vet Times Extra podcast is sponsored by Identicare – the suppliers of Identichip microchips and the Defra-compliant pet database Identibase.
Identicare supports vets and animal charities with high-quality microchips, scanners and a dedicated team to help with the full pet protection journey, from implantation and registration to keeping owner details up-to-date.
For microchipping support and resources, contact Identichip or visit https://identichip.co.uk/
Steve Leonard qualified from the University of Bristol in 1996. His final year at university was filmed by the BBC for a documentary called “Vet School”. He went on to make many wildlife and veterinary documentaries taking him all over the globe and working alongside some of the planet’s most iconic species.
Steve has remained a passionate small animal vet and passed his BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Medicine with distinction in 2017. He is the co-founder of Phoenix Vet Practice, a new independent practice in Nantwich, Cheshire that opened in May 2026.
Fiona Cooke is associate director of policy and impact at Woodgreen Pets Charity, where she leads the campaigns, policy, research and insights teams.
With a background in animal welfare law and policy, she works on issues including pet identification, responsible ownership, and improving outcomes for pets and their owners. Fiona is also a registered clinical animal behaviourist, bringing practical and scientific expertise to her role.
She’s passionate about animal welfare and keeping pets and people together and has published widely on animal welfare and issues affecting pet owners.