13 Apr 2021
In the second of a three-part series brought to you by Vets Now, the UK's leading provider of emergency and critical care, we take a look at the future of telehealth.
David Leicester
This week’s Vet Times podcast is brought to you by Vets Now, the UK’s No.1 provider of Emergency and Critical Care.
We’re with Dave Leicester, the head of telehealth at Vets Now. Last time we spoke about some of the myths surrounding telehealth, but today we are going to be talking about the future of telehealth.
David Leicester BVetMed PGCertSAECC MRCVS graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1997, and has spent his career working in small animal practice. His primary professional interest is in emergency and critical care and he has been working exclusively in that field since 2004, holding multiple and varied positions within Vets Now.
David’s current role sees him manage the telemedicine service, oversee clinical and professional standards as part of a team of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses, and he also has responsibility for leading national Evidence Based Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Governance strategy.
David holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care.