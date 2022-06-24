24 Jun 2022
Vet Times Extra: Thomas Webb on pet obesity and behavioural science
This podcast explores the role of behavioural science in understanding and addressing pet obesity.
Thomas Webb, a professor in psychology at the University of Sheffield, will explain how research insights into owner beliefs and behaviours can help to support owners in the difficult journey of pet weight management.
Prof Webb studies self-regulation, looking into how people control their thoughts, feelings and behaviour in order to achieve their goals. Applying his research to the field of pet obesity helps us understand the many difficulties owners can face around goal-setting and translating their good intentions into action.
In this podcast, Prof Webb will discuss how veterinary professionals can tailor their support to the particular challenges that each owner identifies, ultimately helping them to change their behaviour in ways that benefit their pet.
Thomas Webb BA, MSc, PhD
Prof Webb has published more than 100 papers on topics such as motivation, planning, self-monitoring, and emotions.
Since 2015 he has been applying these insights as part of collaborative prevention programs designed to prevent and address obesity among companion animals.
SPONSORED
For more information on the science of obesity, visit www.purinainstitute.com/centresquare/therapeutic-nutrition/obesity-in-dogs-and-cats