5 Jul 2024
Vet Times Extra: Toxocara prevalence in the environment – why should we care? – with Eric Morgan
“It seems to be much more severe than we thought 30 or 40 years ago… so while <em>Toxocara</em> and worming have become a routine part of veterinary practice, it is really important and we shouldn't take our eye off the ball!”
In this Vet Times Podcast, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Eric Morgan, professor of veterinary parasitology at Queen’s University Belfast, discusses the prevalence of Toxocara in the environment and why vets should care.
Toxocara is a zoonotic parasite endemic throughout the UK and Ireland and has been associated with multiple human health conditions including asthma and reduced cognitive function.
Eric, a recognised specialist in parasitology, brings insights from his research into parasites, especially helminths, to advise what can be done, such as the importance of monthly worming, to reduce the risk of Toxocara spread and infection.
ERIC MORGAN MA, VetMB, PhD, DipEVPC, MRCVS
A professor in veterinary parasitology at Queen’s University Belfast, Eric Morgan is a diplomate of the European Veterinary Parasitology College (DipEVPC). His research interests centre on the epidemiology of animal diseases under climate change, and consequences for their management.
Over the past 20 years he has developed a research programme on the dog lungworm Angiostrongylus vasorum, involving studies on the epidemiology of this emerging infection in dogs, foxes and gastropod intermediate hosts.
Prof Morgan supports the development and dissemination of best practice in parasite control through industry and government bodies, including the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
SPONSORED
The podcast is part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s support for vets to improve health and well-being of pets and pet owners through their range of medicines.