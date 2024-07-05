5 Jul 2024

Vet Times Extra: Toxocara prevalence in the environment – why should we care? – with Eric Morgan

“It seems to be much more severe than we thought 30 or 40 years ago… so while <em>Toxocara</em> and worming have become a routine part of veterinary practice, it is really important and we shouldn't take our eye off the ball!”

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