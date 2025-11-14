14 Nov 2025
Angiostrongylus vasorum is a parasite affecting dogs in the UK often with devastating consequences. Over recent years we have seen an increase in prevalence of lungworm disease.
In this podcast, veterinary parasitologist and professor Eric Morgan and Jenny Helm, RCVS specialist in small animal medicine and oncology referral clinician, discuss the prevalence of A vasorum in the UK, the gaps we have in the evidence to date, routine prevention for dogs and novel options for treatment.
This podcast is sponsored by Zoetis, makers of Simparica Trio – the only oral moxidectin licensed to treat lungworm in dogs.
Simparica Trio is licensed for the treatment of flea and tick infestations, the treatment and prevention of angiostrongylosis and the treatment of gastrointestinal roundworm and hookworm infections1.
For more information on Simparica Trio, speak to your Zoetis account manager to learn more or visit the website (https://www2.zoetis.co.uk/veterinary-hub/companion-animal/dogs/products-and-solutions/simparica-trio/)
1. Simparica Trio SPC
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Eric Morgan, MA, VetMB, PhD, DipEVPC, MRCVS qualified from the University of Cambridge vet school in 1997 and left mixed practice in Wales to complete a PhD at Warwick and Imperial College London on parasite ecology and epidemiology in Kazakhstan, joining the University of Bristol’s veterinary school in 2003.
There he further developed teaching and research interests in parasite transmission, moving to Queen’s University Belfast in 2017.
He is co-author of more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, seeking especially to understand the impact of weather and climate change on parasite infection patterns and how these can be managed, including for emerging parasites such as A vasorum. As diplomate of the European Veterinary Parasitology College and member of various national and international initiatives, he contributes to the development of sustainable parasite control strategies and their translation into practice.
Jenny Helm, BVMS, CertSAM, Dip-ECVIM, CA FHEA, MRCVS, graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow in 2005, and following this undertook a small animal rotating internship at the RVC in London.
She then spent a short spell in small animal practice before returning to Glasgow to undertake a residency in oncology and internal medicine at the University of Glasgow in 2006.
Jenny obtained her RCVS certificate in small animal medicine in 2008 and passed her European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM) certifying examination and became a diplomate of the ECVIM in September 2012.
Jenny is interested in small animal oncology (especially promoting good quality of life and haematology) and has several academic publications in the fields of internal medicine and oncology, as well as an active research interest in canine lungworm (specifically A vasorum).