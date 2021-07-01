1 Jul 2021
Vet Times Jobs: Dave Beeston on tackling your first interview
RVC emergency and critical care resident Dave Beeston, who has been charting his early veterinary career in Vet Times, provides some insight on first interviews in this Vet Times Jobs special podcast.
David Beeston.
This podcast and accompanying article were previously available exclusively to job seekers who had completed their Vet Times Jobs Skills Match profiles.
The article “Tips for approaching your first interview” was in the summer recruitment supplement (inside Vet Times Volume 51, Issue 25; 22 June 2021) and is now online.
Biography:
David Beeston BVetMed(Hons), MRCVS, is a 2017 RVC graduate with a keen interest in quality improvement, decision making and internal medicine. After spending 18 months in a busy small animal, first opinion practice, he is returning to the RVC to pursue a rotating internship.