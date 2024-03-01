1 Mar 2024
“A good job ad is just one of the many pieces of a puzzle when you’re looking for your next team member. The ultimate aim is to turn your team into powerful advocates – let them spread the word about how great it is to work at your practice.”
The first in a series of short webinars on recruitment topics sees Vet Times’ head of veterinary connections, Fiona Stephens, help to unravel the mysteries of writing a powerful job ad.
Throughout the episode, Fiona discusses what attracts candidates, what to include and (just as importantly) what NOT to include in your job advert.
Fiona supports her talk with some examples of successful ads, which she has made available in a PDF version of her original webinar presentation, downloadable from bit.ly/3IhXgtg
This series, designed to help veterinary practices looking to expand their teams, continues at 8pm on 6 March 2024 with a look at whether recruiting from abroad is the right move for your practice.
Register for “Is recruiting a vet from overseas right for you?” at bit.ly/3uSh97g
Fiona has worked in the veterinary industry for more than 25 years and is skilled in veterinary medicine, communication, recruitment, HR, mentoring, business development and leadership.
Having finished a degree in physiology from the University of Oxford, Fiona embarked on her veterinary studies and graduated from the University of Bristol in 1996, going on to work in clinical practice for 18 years, with roles spanning large mixed practices, high-end small animal hospitals and charity work in the Bahamas. She has a particular interest in imaging, and completed a Postgraduate Certificate in Diagnostic Imaging. Having enjoyed being a clinical director, in 2014 she moved into management full-time and worked initially as a regional director, and then for the past three years headed up recruitment for a large, family-owned veterinary group based in the south-east.
Fiona joined VBD in October 2021. She is passionate about effective communication and has completed a Specialist Diploma in Internal Communications from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations. Within communication, her areas of interest are voice, listening and dialogue, and their impact on engagement and retention.