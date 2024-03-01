Having finished a degree in physiology from the University of Oxford, Fiona embarked on her veterinary studies and graduated from the University of Bristol in 1996, going on to work in clinical practice for 18 years, with roles spanning large mixed practices, high-end small animal hospitals and charity work in the Bahamas. She has a particular interest in imaging, and completed a Postgraduate Certificate in Diagnostic Imaging. Having enjoyed being a clinical director, in 2014 she moved into management full-time and worked initially as a regional director, and then for the past three years headed up recruitment for a large, family-owned veterinary group based in the south-east.