Biography:

Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire. He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland, guideline director for ESCCAP Europe and editorial board member for Companion Animal and VetCPD Journal.