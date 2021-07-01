1 Jul 2021
Vet Ian Wright BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, co-owner of Mount Veterinary Practice in Lancashire, offers some pointers on what practices are look for from candidates at interview.
Ian Wright
This podcast and accompanying article were previously available exclusively to job seekers who had completed their Vet Times Jobs Skills Match profiles.
The article “What do practices look for in prospective vets?” was in the summer recruitment supplement (inside Vet Times Volume 51 Issue 25; 22 June 2021) and is now online.
Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire. He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland, guideline director for ESCCAP Europe and editorial board member for Companion Animal and VetCPD Journal.