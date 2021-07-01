1 Jul 2021
Fiona Stephens, recruitment manager for Goddard Veterinary Group, answers some of your submitted questions about conducting yourself in interviews in this Q&A-style podcast.
Fiona Stephens, recruitment manager for Goddard Veterinary Group.
This podcast and accompanying article were previously available exclusively to job seekers who had completed their Vet Times Jobs Skills Match profiles.
The article “Interview success: bringing out your best” was in the summer recruitment supplement (inside Vet Times Volume 51 Issue 25; 22 June 2021) and is online now.
Fiona qualified as a vet from Bristol University in 1996. She spent 18 years in small animal practice during which time she completed a GP Certificate in Diagnostic Imaging. She moved into management in 2015, working as a regional director responsible for 17 veterinary branches. Fiona joined the Goddard Group in 2016. She lives in Streatham with her husband, children and her mad rescue dog Jack. [Source: Goddard Vet Group]