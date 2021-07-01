Biography:

Fiona qualified as a vet from Bristol University in 1996. She spent 18 years in small animal practice during which time she completed a GP Certificate in Diagnostic Imaging. She moved into management in 2015, working as a regional director responsible for 17 veterinary branches. Fiona joined the Goddard Group in 2016. She lives in Streatham with her husband, children and her mad rescue dog Jack. [Source: Goddard Vet Group]