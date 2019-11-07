7 Nov 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 10: Karen Perry discusses feline OA
Diagnosis and management of feline osteoarthritis (OA) can be challenging, especially as research lags behind that of canine OA. Karen Perry joins Paul Imrie to discuss the condition and its implications for cats and owners.
Karen Perry.
Karen Perry has co-written an article (with Michigan State University surgical intern Emily Hartman) in Veterinary Times (11 November issue; VT49.45) called “Treatment of feline OA”. In the article they use an unusual case example to demonstrate their approach to management of this joint disease in cats.
Karen graduated from The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies (R[D]SVS) in 2005. After a short period in mixed practice, she completed an internship in small animal orthopaedics and neurosurgery at Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, prior to undertaking a residency in small animal surgery back at the R(D)SVS.
Following completion of this in 2010 and achieving European College of Veterinary Surgeons status in 2011, Karen joined the RVC as a lecturer in small animal orthopaedics. Following four years there, she moved to Michigan State University in the US, where she is an assistant professor in small animal orthopaedics.
* This podcast is sponsored by Lintbells Veterinary.
Lintbells is passionate about its shared mission – the difference great nutrition can make to pets’ lives.
In 2018, Lintbells successfully launched a feline-focused initiative called “Mobility Matters”, aimed at providing a framework for practices to improve the management of mobility issues in cats, and to help improve client communication and understanding of their pets’ condition.
To get your free Mobility Matters toolkit, contact your Lintbells business development executive or head to www.lintbellsvet.com