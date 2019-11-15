15 Nov 2019
When it comes to the lambing period, preparation is key. Valentina Busin joins the Vet Times Podcast to discuss research, the importance of the knowledge exchange with farmers and importance aspects of pre-lambing preparation.
Valentina Busin.
Valentina Busin graduated from the University of Turin in 2007, and then worked in mixed and farm animal practice for three years.
Following this, she completed a three-year farm animal residency and obtained a diploma from the European College of Small Ruminant Health Management in 2014. She then completed a PhD programme within the Moredun Research Institute and Heriot-Watt University on sheep scab diagnostics.
Valentina is a university clinician in disease investigation at the University of Glasgow.
Valentina wrote an article for Veterinary Times – “Pre-lambing prep – getting you and your clients ready” – that appeared in issue 49.44 (4 November issue). Within this article, she discusses how both vets and sheep farmers can prioritise to help ensure a well-planned lambing experience.