29 Nov 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 13: Psychologist Laura Haycock on diversity and inclusion
Senior psychologist Laura Haycock, one of the the speakers in BVA’s #BigConversation, discusses the importance of diversity and inclusion with host Paul Imrie.
Laura Haycock.
BVA launched its “Big Conversation” after a report in July revealed a quarter of vets had experienced or witnessed discrimination in 2019.
The same survey revealed 56% of the profession felt concerned about discrimination and 16% of vets and vet students had personally experienced discrimination within a veterinary workplace or learning environment in the past 12 months.
A session was held at BVA Congress, entitled “The value of difference: why we should all care about diversity in the workplace”.
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Laura Haycock, of Oxfordshire-based Pearn Kandola, graduated with a degree in experimental psychology from the University of Oxford and a masters in applied psychology from Cranfield Institute of Technology.
A chartered psychologist and associate fellow of the British Psychological Society, Laura has more than 20 years of consultancy experience working with leading organisations across all aspects of talent management, including: selection and assessment; performance management; career development; employee engagement; leadership and team development; and culture change.
Before joining Pearn Kandola in 2013, Laura gained extensive consultancy experience delivering selection and assessment systems, performance management, leadership and organisational development programmes to a wide range of organisations within finance, government, construction, transport, professional services and charity sectors. She is able to apply a strong academic mind to a wide range of business and HR challenges.