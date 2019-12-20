20 Dec 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 16: David Charles on BME role models
Having discussed the lessons he learned from his visit to the National Association of Black Veterinarians Conference in part one (Ep 15), David Charles considers the influence role models could have on BME students and the next generation of vets in the UK.
David Charles is senior vice-president of the Association of Veterinary Students UK and Ireland, having served as its president from 2018-19. He graduated from the University of Bristol in 2019 and works at Oakwood Veterinary Group in Norfolk.
Earlier this year, he presented at the first National Association for Black Veterinarians Conference in the US to discuss barriers faced by current and potential BME veterinary students on both sides of the Atlantic.
According to the latest data, Dr Charles is one of 3% of vets in the UK from black or minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds – and he said studying to become a vet in such an environment can be “challenging”.
“First of all, there is the lack of BME role models in the UK for vets, vet students and aspiring vet students,” he said.
“It’s very common to go through five years of training without being taught by, or seeing practice with, any BME vets.
“Some students feel a sense of isolation at veterinary school – especially those where either half or the whole course is spent in a rural location, away from the mixed demographic and societies of the main university, such as those at Langford (the University of Bristol), Leahurst (the University of Liverpool) or Sutton Bonington (the University of Nottingham).
“Another concern is the lack of support for BME applicants and poor guidance from vet schools for many students, while access to vet school taster courses run by universities can be difficult.
“The inevitable result is often a perception that the veterinary profession is inaccessible or unwelcoming for BME school students.”
- The full story was published in the 16 September issue of Veterinary Times.