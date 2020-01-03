3 Jan 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 17: Getting fit with Andy Rose and Charlie Mays
Andy Rose and Charlie Mays co-founded VetFit after a study at the RVC showed sport and exercise had a significant positive impact on mental well-being.
Vetfit founders Andy Rose and Charlie Mays.
Charlie Mays and Andy Rose qualified from the RVC in 2018 and 2017, respectively, having studied two degrees together, played rugby together and lived together for seven years.
While at the RVC, both developed a keen interest in mental health, and the role sport and exercise can play in that. This led to a study at the RVC and, latterly, the creation of VetFit.
Designed to help veterinary surgeons and nurses fit exercise into busy lives in practice, VetFit delivers tailored activity programmes designed to reduce the impacts of stress through sport, exercise and social support.
For more information, visit the VetFit website.