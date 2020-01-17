Vet Times Podcast, Ep 19: Luca Ferasin on myxomatous mitral valve disease

He taught canine and feline cardiorespiratory medicine at the University of Bristol for seven years, before joining the University of Minnesota as an associate professor in cardiology in 2005. Returning to the UK in 2008, he has worked in various referral institutions and has contributed extensively to the veterinary literature, with articles, abstracts, and book chapters, including the chapter on coughing in the latest edition of Ettinger’s textbook of Internal Medicine.