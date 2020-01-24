24 Jan 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 20: Michael Hewetson on emerging and exotic equine diseases
Michael Hewetson, senior lecturer in equine internal medicine at the RVC, talks about arboviruses such as African horse sickness and West Nile virus, the importance of education and surveillance in helping detect them.
Mike Hewetson.
With a number of factors increasingly in play, it’s more likely an outbreak of exotic, vector-borne equine disease could one day occur in the UK.
Dr Hewetson graduated from Onderstepoort, South Africa in 1999.
He spent a year in private equine practice before completing a residency in equine internal medicine, critical care and anaesthesia at the University of Glasgow. He holds the RCVS certificate in equine internal medicine and is a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons.
Dr Hewetson has a PhD in equine gastroduodenal permeability studies and has published extensively in the field of equine gastroenterology. He currently works as a senior lecturer in equine internal medicine at the RVC.
He spoke on “Emerging and exotic vector-borne equine diseases: what is the threat to the UK horse population?” at London Vet Show 2019. Further details of what he discussed are available online.