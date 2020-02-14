14 Feb 2020
Tom Jackson and the 2019-2020 AVS UK & Ireland president discuss recommendations that came out of the Graduate Outcomes Project, which cover day one competences, the Professional Development Phase, EMS and clinical education for general practice.
Katie Roberts.
In January, RCVS council approved a series of proposals aimed at improving the education and support of veterinary students and new graduates.
In response, Katie Roberts – president of the Association of Veterinary Students UK and Ireland (AVS) – talks to the Vet Times Podcast about the changes, including the future of EMS and why the Professional Development Phase needs to be less of a tick-box exercise.
Katie also previews AVS Congress – taking place from 21 to 23 February at the University of Surrey – and reflects on her year as president.
Miss Roberts is the 2019-20 president of the AVS, and has been on the committee for three years.
She is a fifth-year student at the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine and, once she graduates, wants to pursue a career as a vet in mixed practice.