28 Feb 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 25: Mike Rhodes discusses companion animal ophthalmology
Ophthalmic conditions can account for between 5% and 10% of companion animal consultations. Mike Rhodes, an RCVS and European specialist in veterinary ophthalmology, provides advice to general practitioners and discusses types, prevalence and treatment options.
Mike Rhodes, BVM&S, CertVOphthal, DipECVO, MRCVS, graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2004. His initial work in general practice sparked his interest in ophthalmology and he started studying for his certificate in ophthalmology.
He completed this on commencing his four-year ophthalmology training position at Willows Referral Centre in 2008. In 2013, Mike passed the European Diploma in Veterinary Ophthalmology and gained recognition from the RCVS as a specialist in ophthalmology.
He progressed to head of department before deciding to launch his own dedicated ophthalmology referral service Focus Referrals Ltd in 2017.
Focus Referrals Ltd is based within the M40 corridor around the Oxford/Banbury/Bicester area. Focus is currently peripatetic, working out of four first-opinion host practices, but is hoping to acquire a fixed base over the coming months. He enjoys all aspects of microsurgery, especially cataract removal.
For more about Focus Referrals, visit focusreferrals.co.uk/
An article, “Companion animal patient eye conditions part 1: dogs” was published in issue 9 of Veterinary Times (volume 50; 25 February 2020 issue), and will go online in due course. Part 2 will follow in a future issue of Veterinary Times.
Issue 9 also featured a separate article, “Corneal cross-linking in veterinary medicine”, by Ana Bach.
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