13 Mar 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 27: Jenny Stavisky on canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) complex
CIRD complex, historically termed “kennel cough”, is a relatively common presentation in UK primary care veterinary practice. Jenny Stavisky discusses its prevalence, presentation and prevention in this Vet Times Podcast.
Jenny Stavisky.
Jenny authored the article “Kennel cough: a cough by any other name?”, which appeared in Veterinary Times Volume 50, Issue 6 (4 February 2020 issue) on pages 9-10.
Michael Day, emeritus professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Bristol and a member of the board of the WSAVA, has also authored a feature on CIRD in Volume 50 Issue 11 (10 March issue) on pages 8-10. It is called “Complexities of canine infectious respiratory disease” and will also be available to view on vettimes.co.uk soon.
Jenny Stavisky qualified from the University of Edinburgh in 2002, and, following several years in mixed practice, conducted a PhD in epidemiology and virology at the University of Liverpool, entitled “Studies on prevalence and risk factors for canine coronavirus infection in the UK“.
Following a brief spell in clinical practice, she joined the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science at the University of Nottingham in July 2010. In 2013, she began a clinical lectureship in shelter medicine, a growing veterinary discipline centred around the care of large populations of animals in rescue shelters and charity practices.
She is a founding member of the Association of Charity Vets and co-editor of the BSAVA Manual of Shelter Medicine. She instigated and runs Vets in the Community (along with a lot of help from colleagues, students and The Big Issue). This project has been providing free veterinary care to homeless and vulnerably housed pet owners in the Nottingham area since 2012.