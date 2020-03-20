20 Mar 2020
Monthly preventive deworming in cats and dogs has been a source of debate inside and outside the veterinary profession. Ian Wright, head of ESCCAP UK and Ireland, joins us to discuss endoparasitology topics.
Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising veterinary surgeon and co-owner of the Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a Master’s degree in Veterinary Parasitology, and in addition to being head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP UK and Ireland), is guideline director for ESCCAP Europe. He is also an editorial board member for the Companion animal and Vet CPD journals.
He has written widely on parasitology topics, and is a regular contributor to Veterinary Times.
Ian spoke about the risk posed by exotic parasites in dogs in Ep 21 of the Vet Times Podcast. It was accompanied in Veterinary Times by the article “Exotic parasites in imported dogs: diagnosing and preventing spread”, which available online at www.vettimes.co.uk/article/exotic-…venting-spread/
An article on cat and dog deworming and whether a monthly protocol is essential will appear in Veterinary Times Volume 50 Issue 12 (17 March issue), and will be available later at www.vettimes.co.uk
More guidance is also available from ESCCAP UK and Ireland. [www.esccapuk.org.uk]