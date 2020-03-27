27 Mar 2020
Few days pass without vets seeing a case of ear disease. Veterinary dermatology specialist Ariane Neuber joins us to discuss otitis externa, including causes, cytology, therapy and products.
Ariane Neuber
Ariane Neuber, DrMedVet, CertVD, DipECVD, MRCVS, has many years’ experience in referral dermatology.
After an internship at the AHT, she completed a three-year residency at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and gained a Certificate in Veterinary Dermatology (CertVD), and European College of Veterinary Dermatology diploma and RCVS specialist status as a result.
Having provided a dermatology service for a number of large referral centres, and building a successful independent referral service in the south east of the UK, she moved to Germany in 2018. She is currently working in her own, independent dermatology-only practice, Hund Katze Haut, near Bonn.
She is also the scientific programme coordinator for the British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group, secretary of the ECVD board, meetings organiser for the DGVD (Germany veterinary dermatology study group) and former examiner for the CertVD.
This podcast is supplemented by the article “Otitis externa – successful management and diagnostics”, published in Vet Times Volume 50 Issue 13 (24 March 2020 issue). It will be available online at www.vettimes.co.uk
Neptra ear solution for dogs is the latest innovation from Bayer Animal Health. Providing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial activity, the product is now available for UK veterinarians to prescribe in routine acute otitis externa (OE) cases. It provides lasting efficacy, showing continuous clinical improvement until day 28 with just one dose.
Neptra’s unique combination of three active ingredients is proven effective against mixed infections of susceptible strains of bacterial (Staphylococcus pseudintermedius) and fungal (Malassezia pachydermatis) pathogens associated with 70% to 80% of acute canine OE cases1. A single, 1ml dose in each affected ear treats dogs of all sizes and breeds.
Eliminating home treatments, Neptra brings vets full control over treatment compliance and eliminates the uncertainty and stress of client administration.
For further details, download the infographic or visit www.neptra.co.uk.
To enquire about stocking Neptra, please contact your local Bayer veterinary business manager.