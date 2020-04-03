3 Apr 2020
Fleas are still a major parasite concern for pet owners, and still transmitting diseases that are dangerous to humans. Ian Wright joins us once more, this time to discuss fleas and related issues.
Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising veterinary surgeon and co-owner of the Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a Master’s degree in Veterinary Parasitology, and in addition to being head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP UK and Ireland), is guideline director for ESCCAP Europe. He is also an editorial board member for the Companion animal and Vet CPD journals.
He has written widely on parasitology topics, and is a regular contributor to Veterinary Times.
Ian spoke about the risk posed by exotic parasites in dogs in Ep 21 of the Vet Times Podcast. It was accompanied in Vet Times by the article “Exotic parasites in imported dogs: diagnosing and preventing spread”, which available online at www.vettimes.co.uk/article/exotic-…venting-spread/
An article on cat and dog deworming and whether a monthly protocol is essential appeared in Vet Times Volume 50 Issue 12 (17 March issue), and will be available later at www.vettimes.co.uk
The article “Important factors for achieving and maintaining effective flea control” appeared in Vet Times Volume 50 Issue 14 Pages 8-10.
More guidance is also available from ESCCAP UK and Ireland. [www.esccapuk.org.uk]
This podcast is sponsored by MSD Animal Health, manufacturer of Bravecto. Since its launch five years Bravecto has grown to Number 1 in the dog ectoparasiticide market in the UK1, showing both vet and owner confidence in its 12 week* duration and efficacy.
One dose of Bravecto provides 12 weeks* continuous protection against Fleas and Ticks*, and is licensed for the treatment of mites. VetsDeliver is now available to enable you to deliver Bravecto paired with your prescribed wormer (monthly or quarterly) to your client’s home. This will help to reduce unnecessary client visits while preventing their pets from missing any parasite protection, keeping everyone healthy.
Fleas are still the biggest parasite concern for pet owners and are still transmitting diseases that are dangerous to humans. The Big Flea Project found 1 in 4 cats and 1 in 7 dogs were infested by fleas, and 11% were found to be carrying Bartonella, the causal organism of cat scratch disease, as well as Rickettsia felis, another zoonotic pathogen2.
These zoonotic pathogens pose a potential risk to all pet owners and veterinary staff and are dangerous for immunocompromised owners. Continuous flea control is vital for keeping pets and their household members healthy.
* Bravecto Chew provides 12-week immediate and persistent killing activity against fleas (Ctenocephalides felis), 12-week immediate and persistent killing activity against the ticks Ixodes ricinus, Dermacentor reticulatus and D. variabilis, and 8-week immediate and persistent killing activity against Rhipicephalus sanguineus. Bravecto Spot-on for Dogs provides 12-week immediate and persistent killing activity against fleas (Ctenocephalides felis and Ctenocephalides canis) and 12-week immediate and persistent killing activity against ticks (Ixodes ricinus, Dermacentor reticulatus and Rhipicephalus sanguineus).