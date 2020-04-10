10 Apr 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 31: Karin Kruger on equine gastrointestinal disorders
Equine internal medicine specialist Karin Kruger rejoins the Vet Times Podcast to discuss classifying gastrointestinal disorders, the three pillars of successful management, treatment options and advice to give horse-owning clients.
She is an American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine diplomate who completed a residency at North Carolina State University in 2012, as well as a master’s degree in equine anaesthesia in South Africa.
Prior to joining the Bell Equine team, she worked in specialist private practice in South Africa and Sweden.
Her article accompanying this podcast – “Equine gastrointestinal disorders – obtaining a successful diagnosis” is in Vet Times Volume 50, Issue 15, Pages 6-7 and will be online at vettimes.co.uk
Check out her first podcast for Vet Times (Ep 7, on equine sedation and anaesthesia) and the accompanying article.