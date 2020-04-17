17 Apr 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 32: Ross Allan on management of companion animal OA
Vets see osteoarthritis patients daily, and a range of management options are available. Ross Allan, RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal surgery, draws together important management considerations in this Vet Times Podcast.
Ross Allan graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2001 and gained a BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Surgery in 2014 and RCVS advanced practitioner status in 2015.
He is a partner in The Pets’n’Vets Family in Glasgow and leads Roundhouse Referrals’ surgical team, widening access to advanced veterinary surgery in western Scotland through innovative services.
Working within the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, Ross is familiar with the challenges and reward in effectively supporting owners and treating pets with OA.
He has cowritten – with specialist clinician in orthopaedics Stuart Carmichael – an article in the 14 April 2020 issue of Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 16, Pages 6-9). It will appear online soon, and is entitled “Management of OA part 1 – time for a change in direction?”